Polling stations for Kazakh presidential election to be set up in five Russian cities

World
May 21, 14:28 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN

In early April, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called a snap presidential election for June 9

NUR-SULTAN, May 21. /TASS/. Polling stations for the June 9 Kazakh presidential election will be set up in five Russian cities, Kazakhstan’s embassy in Russia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A snap presidential election will take place in Kazakhstan on June 9, Kazakh citizens who will be in Moscow that day, will be able to cast their ballots at the embassy, where a polling station will be set up," the statement reads.

Apart from Moscow, polling stations will also be established in the Kazakh consulates in St. Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan and Omsk.

On April 9, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called a snap presidential election for June 9.

