Russia’s FSB seeks to extend remand of American charged with espionage

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) seeks to extend the remand of Paul Whelan, an American charged with espionage in Russia, Lefortovsky District Court Spokesperson Ksenia Pervovlasenko told TASS.

"Investigators have requested the court extend defendant Whelan’s remand until August 29. A court hearing has been scheduled for May 24," she said.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Paul Whelan, 49, was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. The FSB Investigative Department opened an investigation under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which carries a punishment of ten to 20 years in prison.

Apart from US citizenship, Whelan also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports.

Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court earlier extended his remand until May 28.