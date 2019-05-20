Austria refuses to provide venue for Valdai international discussion club conference

VIENNA, May 20. /TASS/. Austria has refused to take part in and provide a venue for the 6th European conference of the Valdai international discussion club a day ahead of the event, Andrei Bystritsky, Valdai Council chairman, told journalists on Monday.

"The Austrian colleagues informed us just several hours ago they will not be able to take part in the conference," he said, adding that Austria’s National Defense Academy has refused to provide a venue for the forum.

It was planned initially that Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Johannes Peterlik would attend the conference’s plenary session.