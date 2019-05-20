Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Austria refuses to provide venue for Valdai international discussion club conference

World
May 20, 21:47 UTC+3 VIENNA

Valdai Council chairman Andrei Bystritsky said Austria has also refused to take part in the conference

VIENNA, May 20. /TASS/. Austria has refused to take part in and provide a venue for the 6th European conference of the Valdai international discussion club a day ahead of the event, Andrei Bystritsky, Valdai Council chairman, told journalists on Monday.

"The Austrian colleagues informed us just several hours ago they will not be able to take part in the conference," he said, adding that Austria’s National Defense Academy has refused to provide a venue for the forum.

It was planned initially that Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Johannes Peterlik would attend the conference’s plenary session.

