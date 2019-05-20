Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian Prime Minister has announced his resignation

World
May 20, 17:36 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Ukrainian Prime Minister has announced his resignation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to congratulate new Ukrainian president on success in Donbass settlement — Kremlin
2
Russian advanced armored vehicle Taifun to undergo trials at Army Games
3
Air defense force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim Airbase
4
Real incomes of Russians will continue to decline in 2019 — Accounts Chamber
5
Zelensky’s position against language division should apply to religion — Lavrov
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
Aeroflot refutes reports about violation of instructions by ill-fated SSJ-100 crew
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT