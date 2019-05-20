Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian president confirms he will dissolve Verkhovna Rada in his first decree

World
May 20, 16:08 UTC+3 KIEV

Vladimir Zelensky did not specify when this decree will be issued

© Mykola Lazarenko/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that he will dissolve Verkhovna Rada in his first decree.

He talked to journalists on his way to the presidential administration building after his inauguration in the parliament. Asked about his first decree, Zelensky said that it will be "On the dissolution of Verkhovna Rada."

He did not specify when this decree will be issued. Earlier in the day he invited heads of parliamentary factions to take part in consultations on this issue. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21.

Today Vladimir Zelensky took the oath and officially came into office. During his speech he declared the dissolution of Verkhovna Rada. According to the Constitution, the president orders an early election to Verkhovna Rada, which is carried out within 60 days since the publication of the decree on the early termination of the parliament.

