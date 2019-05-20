Syrian army command refutes terrorists’ claims about chemical attacks near Latakia - SANA

TASS, May 20. The Syrian army command has refuted information spread by terrorists that government troops used chemical weapons in the Kabani settlement located in the northern part of Latakia province, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source.

"Terrorist groups and some of their affiliated media outlets are reporting false news about the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab Army in Kabani town in Lattakia countryside, the way they always do after every defeat," the agency quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, Syrian troops are "going ahead in fighting terrorism and uprooting it until the last grain of the Syrian soil is cleared from it."

On May 17, Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria warned that terrorists from the Jabhat al-Nusra group (outlawed in Russia) were getting ready to stage provocations in the northern de-escalation zone in order to blame the Syrian Army for using chemical weapons.