Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine may hold early parliamentary elections in mid-July - report

World
May 19, 13:04 UTC+3 KIEV

July 14, 2019 will be named as the date of holding early elections, the UNN news agency reported

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Markiv/Press service of the Ukrainian President/TASS

KIEV, May 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s early elections to the parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, may be held on July 14, the UNN news agency reported citing its source on Sunday.

"Most probably, July 14, 2019 will be named as the date of holding early elections to the Verkhovna Rada," the report said.

According to the source, setting the date of early parliamentary elections will be the next step after dissolving the parliament, which Vladimir Zelensky will announce shortly after being sworn in as president.

Zelensky’s team earlier dismissed the report on plans to dissolve the parliament, but his spokesman Dmitry Razumkov told reporters that the president would initiate this move.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada announced that Zelensky’s inauguration would take place at 10:00 am on May 20. Zelensky had insisted that he should be sworn in as president on May 19. Other proposed dates were May 17, May 26 and May 28.

Ukraine’s runoff presidential election was held on April 21. With 100% of the vote counted, showman Vladimir Zelensky, a candidate of the Servant of the People party, won by a landslide with 73.22% of the vote (more than 13.5 mln people backed him). Incumbent Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, who has ruled the country for five years, garnered 24.45%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Latvia claims Russian warship spotted near its border
2
Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan
3
Yulia Skripal puts her Moscow flat on sale, looks for new owner for her dog
4
Ukraine may hold early parliamentary elections in mid-July - report
5
Militants in Syria shelled government forces 13 times from Saturday - Russian top brass
6
Russia denies accusations of violating humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib
7
Turkey ready to consider future purchases of S-500 missile systems from Russia — president
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT