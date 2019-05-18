Syria’s air defense opens fire against air targets south of Damascus

TASS, May 18. Syria’s anti-aircraft weapons are conducting fire against air targets over Damascus’ southern outskirts, SANA news agency said on Saturday.

According to the Syrian news agency, the missile strike was conducted from Quneitra, located near the Golan Heights, or 40 kilometers from the Syrian capital.

Military sources told SANA that Syrian air defense weapons hit some targets.

In the meantime, Al Mayadeen TV channel said that powerful blasts were heard in the city of Al Kiswah south of Damascus. Israel’s Air Force attacked Iranian military facilities and warehouses stationed there.

On Friday, a missile strike on Damascus’ southern suburb Djerman was repelled by Syrian air defense.