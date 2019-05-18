Ex-Armenian president released on bail due to Karabakh leaders’ personal guarantees

YEREVAN, May 18. /TASS/. Yerevan’s court released on bail former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, accused of toppling the legitimate government in 2008, on Saturday following personal guarantees from the former and incumbent leaders of unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Boko Saakyan and Arkady Gukasyan, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court has ruled that Robert Kocharyan be released from custody under personal guarantees from Boko Saakyan and Arkady Gukasyan," Judge David Grigoryan read out.