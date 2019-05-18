Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian army shells Lugansk Republic six times over past 24 hours, says LPR militia

World
May 18, 9:31 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the spokesman, the fire was conducted from mortars

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

LUGANSK, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has shelled the positions of people’s militia in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) six times over the past 24 hours, the LPR defense ministry said on Saturday.

"The shelling targeted the areas of Pervomaisk, the urban-type settlement of Frunze, the villages of Zhelobok and Smeloye," the LuganskInformCenter news agency quoted a spokesman for the LPR people’s militia as saying.

According to the spokesman, the fire was conducted from mortars.

The Contact Group’s security subgroup agreed to declare a new ‘spring’ ceasefire in Donbass on March 7. It entered into force from the midnight of March 8 according to the Kiev time (01:00 Moscow time). However, the Ukrainian military broke the truce just five minutes after it had taken effect.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
2
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
3
Turkey ready to accept delivery of Russia’s S-400 systems, says foreign minister
4
Japanese opposition apologizes to Russian envoy for its MP proposing war over Kurils
5
Nord Stream 2 operator cannot confirm reports about project’s launch in 2020
6
Russia creates torpedo weapon production cluster
7
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT