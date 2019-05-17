Counter-terrorism declaration signed in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, May 17. /TASS/. An international high-level anti-terrorism conference in Dushanbe has yielded a declaration on counteracting terrorism geared to do away with mechanisms of financing terrorism.

"It is a comprehensive document which reflects the results of today’s conference, the discussions on how to counteract terrorism financing," Vladimir Voronkov, United Nations Under Secretary General and chief of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, told TASS. "The conference brought together a very serious team of experts who discussed in detail how to fill the gaps in legislation and practical activities to make efforts against financing terrorism more efficient."

"I think today we were participants in a historical process as it was the second such conference in Dushanbe and now we can speak about the launch of the so-called Dushanbe process," he added.