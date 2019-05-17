Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Counter-terrorism declaration signed in Dushanbe

World
May 17, 20:48 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

Chief of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov beleives that "today we were participants in a historical process as it was the second such conference in Dushanbe"

Share
1 pages in this article

DUSHANBE, May 17. /TASS/. An international high-level anti-terrorism conference in Dushanbe has yielded a declaration on counteracting terrorism geared to do away with mechanisms of financing terrorism.

"It is a comprehensive document which reflects the results of today’s conference, the discussions on how to counteract terrorism financing," Vladimir Voronkov, United Nations Under Secretary General and chief of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, told TASS. "The conference brought together a very serious team of experts who discussed in detail how to fill the gaps in legislation and practical activities to make efforts against financing terrorism more efficient."

"I think today we were participants in a historical process as it was the second such conference in Dushanbe and now we can speak about the launch of the so-called Dushanbe process," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Tajikistan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
2
Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center
3
Russia denies accusations of violating humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib
4
Latvia needs to consider rebuilding relations with Russia, says former mayor of Riga
5
Bon Jovi to kick off 2019 European tour in Moscow, first show in Russia in 30 years
6
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
7
Turkey won’t drop either S-400 or Patriot missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT