Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Netherlands settle Prirazlomnaya platform incident, says foreign ministry

World
May 17, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok also discussed bilateral relations and steps to improve them

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on Friday agreed on a final settlement of claims over the Prirazlomnaya oil platform incident, as follows from the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement following a Lavrov-Blok meeting on the sidelines of the 129th ministerial session of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Helsinki.

"An agreement was concluded on the final settlement of claims following the September 2013 events at the Prirazlomnaya oil platform involving the Arctic Sunrise ship flying the Dutch flag," the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Blok also discussed bilateral relations and steps to improve them.

In September 2013, The Arctic Sunrise approached the oil platform Prirazlomnaya and a group of Greenpeace activists tried to climb on it. Border guards upset the attempt and tugged the ship to Murmansk. A group of 30 people, including four Russians, were arrested.

At the beginning of October 2013 the detainees were accused of piracy. The charges would later be converted to hooliganism. At the end of November 2013 the protesters were released on bail and then amnestied on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Russian Constitution. The ship was released on June 6, 2014 and left Murmansk for Amsterdam.

In August 2015, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled Russia was obliged to pay a compensation to the Netherlands for the ship’s detention. The Russian Foreign Ministry replied that the case was outside the court’s jurisdiction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
High-flying hoax: Plane bound for Sinai resort forced to land in Odessa over bomb scare
2
Turkey ready to accept delivery of Russia’s S-400 systems, says foreign minister
3
Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker
4
Potential ban on Poroshenko leaving Ukraine ‘just desserts', diplomat says
5
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
6
Language reform in Latvia’s Russian-speaking schools ‘a nightmare’, says former Riga mayor
7
Moldova's Constitutional Court not to allow PM change amidst parliamentary crisis
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT