Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center

World
May 17, 7:05 UTC+3

The Russian reconciliation center said that militants plan to stage a provocation with the aim of accusing Russian forces of using chemical weapons in Syria

© EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Read also

French, Belgian special services prepare chemical provocation in Syria — Russian general

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Militants from Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) are preparing a provocation to accuse Russian servicemen of using chemical weapons in Syria, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides said on Friday.

"Early on May 17, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria received information that terrorists from Jebhat al-Nusra are preparing a provocation in the Idlib province. According to residents of the Seraqab settlement, al-Nusra militants are preparing a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals and debris of Russian aviation's ordnance delivered from other Syrian regions. The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russian forces of using chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib," the Russian reconciliation center said.

Militants plan to film the staged attack to distribute it on social media and in Western media, the Russian center added. "The information received by the Russian reconciliation center from residents of Serqab was also confirmed by another independent source," the center noted.

Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
