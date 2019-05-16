Ukrainians most concerned with war in Donbass and social issues, poll reveals

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens are most concerned with the war in Donbass and social issues, a survey held by the Social Monitoring Center, the Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Rating Social Group informs.

"According to respondents, the main issue that requires the soonest resolution is the Donbass ceasefire," the pollsters inform.

"According to Ukrainians, the most pressing issues are the ceasefire in Donbass (88.4%), price level and inflation (84.5%), the return of detained persons [to Ukraine] (84.3%)," the experts said. Wages and pensions concern 82.8% of respondents, the survey informed.

The pollsters add that the Ukrainian citizens are least concerned with the potential membership of Ukraine in NATO and the foundation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The survey was held from April 30 to May 10 in Kiev and 24 regions of Ukraine. In total, 3,000 respondents were surveyed. The margin of error does not exceed 1.83%.

Direct negotiations between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass are one of the fundamental provisions of the Minsk Accords. Ukraine refuses to conduct a dialogue with the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. The peace process has remained stalled for four years. Bombardments along the disengagement line continue.

All previous opinion polls invariably demonstrated that a majority of Ukrainians were against a military solution of the conflict in the east of the country.