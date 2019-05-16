Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel confirms plans to leave politics after 2021

World
May 16, 16:48 UTC+3 BERLIN

Several media outlets assumed that Merkel might resume her political career in the EU structures

Share
1 pages in this article
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

© AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

BERLIN, May 16. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed that she does not plan to hold any political posts after completing her term as chancellor in 2021, she said on Thursday during a joint press conference with Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

Read also
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel to delete her Facebook account

"I do not plan to hold political posts anywhere," Merkel said, adding that she sticks to the plan announced at the end of last year.

In late 2018, Merkel has renounced her duties as leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, but retained her position as chancellor. She informed that she plans to complete her fourth term until 2021, and then leave politics.

In the wake of her interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, several media outlets assumed that Merkel might resume her political career in the EU structures. The chancellor stated in the interview that she feels a growing sense of responsibility for the fate of Europe.

However, Merkel disproved those claims during the press conference. "It is only natural that I worry about the fate of Europe as chancellor of Germany," she said. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Some defense capabilities against hypersonic weapons available in Russia today — expert
4
Merkel confirms plans to leave politics after 2021
5
Sukhoi ex-designer blames pilots for SSJ-100 crash at Sheremetyevo airport
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
"Super brains" in board and card games from all over the world play together in Hengshui
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT