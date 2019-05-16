Russia-Africa parliamentary conference to be held in Moscow on July 3, says MP

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Inter-Parliamentary Conference "Russia-Africa" will take place in Moscow on July 3, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky stated during the meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr.

"On July 3, we will hold the inter-parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa" in Moscow. The conference will serve as a logical continuation of the big forum on parliamentary development. Many speakers of African states’ parliaments have already confirmed their participation," Slutsky said.

Russia supports expanding parliamentary cooperation with African states, the Russian MP added. "The conference could lay the groundwork for the October summit in Sochi," he stated.

Earlier, the Egyptian ambassador informed that Egyptian parliament speaker has confirmed his participation in the conference and in the inter-parliamentary forum, adding that he will come to Moscow on an official visit in early July.

The Russia-Africa summit will be held in Sochi on October 24, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.