Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry

World
May 16, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Syrian Al Massira TV, the attack was staged by 7 drones operated by the Yemeni Houthis, the attack was launched in response to the "kingdom’s aggression against Yemen"

Share
1 pages in this article
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels attacked the pipeline administered by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, on Iran’s orders, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wrote on his official Twitter page on Thursday.

"The attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias against the two Aramco pumping stations proves that these militias are merely a tool that Iran's regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region, and not to protect the people of Yemen as the Houthis falsely claim," he wrote. The Deputy Minister also pointed out that "the terrorist acts, ordered by the regime in Tehran, and carried out by the Houthis, are tightening the noose around the ongoing political efforts [to settle the conflict in Yemen]."

At the same time, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir wrote on his official Twitter page that "the Houthis are an indivisible part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and subject to the IRGC’s orders." He also stressed that the Ansar Allah group "confirm day after day that they implement Iran’s agenda by sacrificing the need of the Yemeni people for the benefit of Iran."

On Tuesday, Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih said that at 6-6:30 a.m. local time drones had hit two pumping stations of the pipeline used to deliver oil from the oil deposits in the East of the kingdom to the port of Yanbu in the West. At the same time, he underlined that the oil extraction had not been halted and there were no casualties or injuries following the attack.

According to the Syrian Al Massira TV channel the attack was staged by seven drones operated by the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels. Per reports, the attack was launched in response to the "kingdom’s aggression against Yemen."

The attack on the Saudi oil facilities was condemned by Bahrein, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
4
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
5
Verkhovna Rada schedules Zelensky’s inauguration for May 20
6
Nearly half of Ukrainians ready to support idea of Donbass autonomy, poll shows
7
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT