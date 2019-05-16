UN Security Council may hold emergency meeting on Idlib soon - source

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council may hold an emergency meeting on May 17 amid the worsening situation in Syria’s Idlib, a source in the organization told TASS.

"Belgium, Kuwait and Germany have requested a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Idlib, it may take place on Friday," the source said.

According to the procedure, the decision on holding the meeting will be made by Indonesia, which assumed presidency in the UN Security Council in May.

The UN has repeatedly voiced concerns over the escalation in Idlib and air strikes against the civilian infrastructure facilities.

On September 17, 2018 in Sochi Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to create a 15-20 km deep demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the Syrian government forces and the armed opposition. On March 8, 2019 Turkey’s forces started patrolling in Idlib in the framework of the agreements achieved jointly with Russia, the Anadolu news agency reported.