Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria regrets reinstatement of US sanctions against Iran

World
May 15, 21:31 UTC+3 SOCHI

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also said that he had discussed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Russia with Vladimir Putin

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 15. /TASS/.Austria regrets that the United States pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the subsequent revival of the US sanctions against Iran, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen told a joint press conference following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

"You know, Austria deeply regrets that the US withdrew from the JCPOA and regrets the developments that followed, such as the reinstatement of the US sanctions on Iran which indirectly affect European and, particularly, Austrian companies," he lamented.

Read also

US pressure drove Iran to reduce commitments on nuke deal, Kremlin says

Van der Bellen also said that he had discussed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Russia with Putin.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA. The agreement was signed in 2015 and curbed the nuclear development of Tehran in exchange for lifting the UN Security Council sanctions, as well as the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran by the US and the EU. In November, the American anti-Iran sanctions were reinstated, which include the ban on Iranian oil purchases.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
3
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
4
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
5
Nearly half of Ukrainians ready to support idea of Donbass autonomy, poll shows
6
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
7
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT