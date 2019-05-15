Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iraq anticipates visit by Lavrov before year end, says envoy

World
May 15, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ambassador also  said that Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi will visit Moscow before the end of the year

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Iraq expects Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Baghdad before the end of the year, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi Al-Athari told journalists on Wednesday.

He reiterated that the Russian foreign minister earlier received an invitation to visit Baghdad from Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali Alhakim. "Now we are coordinating the date of the visit through diplomatic channels," the diplomat said, answering a TASS question. "We expect the visit to take place this year.".

The Ambassador said that Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi will visit Moscow before the end of the year. "A visit to Moscow will take place this year, he has received an official invitation from [State Duma lower house Speaker Vyacheslav] Volodin and has accepted it with joy," Hadi said.

"We are now working to coordinate the date for a meeting of the speakers," the diplomat said.

Sergey Lavrov
