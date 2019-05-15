Putin, Austrian president to discuss Iran

VIENNA, May 15. /TASS/. President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen said before negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will discuss with him relations between the two countries and the Iranian issue. Van der Bellen is staying in Sochi on a working visit on Wednesday.

"I am eagerly waiting for today’s negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The issues in focus will be good bilateral relations between Austria and Russia, relations between the EU and Russia and the current events concerning Iran," Van der Bellen wrote on Facebook.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that the Russian and Austrian presidents will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations in various spheres, as well as current international and regional issues. Van der Bellen is visiting Russia for the first time as Austrian president.