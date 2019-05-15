Guaido says Venezuelan authorities want to close down parliament

CARACAS, May 15. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has said that the country's authorities are trying to close down the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament.

"There is no doubt that [the authorities] have only one aim — to close the Assembly. State terrorism is the only thing that [President] Nicolas Maduro can offer," Guaido told his supporters in Caracas.

He noted that parliament members will continue working tomorrow. "We will continue working and will not abandon the parliament. If we have to hold a session on the street outside, we will do it," Guaido added.

Representatives of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service earlier entered the headquarters of the Venezuelan parliament in search for an explosive device that have allegedly been planted in the building.

On April 20 a group of military representatives supported opposition leader Juan Guaido. This development was followed by massive anti-government protests in the country. Five people died and hundreds were injured in clashed with security forces. Non-governmental organizations reported that at least 240 protesters were detained.