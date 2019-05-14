Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Expert deems foreign interference in Kazakh presidential election possible

World
May 14, 12:12 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN

However, in his view, foreign interference is unlikely to influence the Kazakh people

NUR-SULTAN, May 14. /TASS/. Foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election in Kazakhstan is possible, Valdai Club Program Director and Director of the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University Andrei Sushentsov told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Russian-Kazakh expert forum organized by the Valdai Club and the Kazakh Council on International Relations.

"As for electoral processes, we can see that western organizations and western observers often times are far from being neutral. In this regard, it can be said that Kazakhstan will be no exception. I think criticism is quite possible," Sushentsov said when asked about the possibility of foreign interference in electoral processes in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Tokayev sets snap presidential election in Kazakhstan for June 9

However, in his view, foreign interference is unlikely to influence the Kazakh people. "Russia would like the Kazakh election to be free from any foreign influence and interference," the expert emphasized.

Sushentsov also pointed out that Russia was keeping an eye on the presidential election process in Kazakhstan, as well as on the political transition process and the coming of a new generation of political elite. Moscow considers "it as an interesting practice, which can prove useful for Russia, given political, social and economic similarities between our countries," he noted, adding that Moscow sought to maintain friendly and good neighborly relations with Nur-Sultan.

On April 9, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called a snap presidential election for June 9.

