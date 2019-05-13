Over 700 refugees leave Rukban camp in past day, reports Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. More than 700 refugees left the Syrian refugee camp Rukban on Sunday, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"On May 12, as many as 716 refugees managed to leave the Rukban camp via the humanitarian corridor and the Jleb checkpoint," he said, adding that these people were offered medical assistance and received articles of daily necessity and food products.

In all, a total of 12,292 people have left the Rukban camp via the Jleb checkpoint for the territory controlled by the Syrian authorities, he noted.

The Rukban refugee camp was set up at the Syrian-Jordanian border in 2014 after Jordan closed its border for security reasons. The humanitarian situation in the camp is nearly catastrophic as the adjacent area is controlled by illegal armed groups.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.