Putin to receive Pompeo and Lavrov on May 14, confirms Kremlin spokesman

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to receive on Tuesday US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo who will arrive in Sochi for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday.

"The main event of tomorrow is talks between Lavrov and Pompeo. After the talks, they both will meet with the president," he said. "Putin will receive them. They will tell about the results of their talks and discuss those issues that are evident."

Earlier, Peskov did not rule out Putin’s possible meeting with Pompeo but never confirmed it unequivocally.

Lavrov’s talks with Pompeo in Sochi will be their second meeting in the current month. They had 60-minute talks in Finland’s Rovaniemi on May 6. Lavrov said after the meeting it was a quite good step forward in the furtherance of the May 3 telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States that was initiated by the US side.