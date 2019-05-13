Iran not scaling down cooperation with IAEA, says Russian diplomat

VIENNA, May 13. /TASS/. Iran is not planning to scale down high-level cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the announcement of its plans to suspend some of its liabilities under the Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"The Iranian mission confirmed at a briefing for diplomats in Vienna that the measures Teheran announced on May 8 will in no way affect the high-level cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," he wrote on his Twitter account.

On May 8, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared he was suspending some of Iran’s obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. In part, he said that Tehran would resume uranium enrichment and terminate the conversion of the heavy water reactor at Arak, if the signatories to the deal fail to comply with the conditions of the agreement, including those concerning banking and oil trade, within a 60-day deadline.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) in July 2015. On May 8, 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.