Lavrov, Pompeo to discuss US exit from crisis over Iranian nuclear deal

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he is going to ask US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at their meeting in Sochi on May 14 how Washington will handle the situation involving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action concerning the Iranian nuclear program.

"I know that the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini are meeting in Brussels today. I know that Pompeo is going there urgently, after cancelling the Moscow part of the trip to Russia. I expect that the Europeans will stick to the UN Security Council’s Resolution, which approved the JCPOA. I have no doubts that Michael Pompeo will exert tremendous pressure on them in the opposite direction," Lavrov told a news conference on Monday.

"Tomorrow we will try to find out here how the Americans are going to tackle the crisis that has emerged as a result of their unilateral decisions. I expect a frank discussion with my counterpart," he said.

Lavrov stressed Russia’s strict compliance with all provisions of that document.

"In particular, it is implementing in accordance with the established timetable a project for converting the Fordow facility to the production of stable isotopes. In the meantime, far from all other participants have acted on their promises," he remarked.

Lavrov pointed to the fact that the EU’s mechanism of financial settlements with Iran "has been declared but is not being used."

"Also, as our European counterparts have told us, this mechanism at the current stage must be used (and it remains to be seen when it will begin to be used) only for humanitarian supplies," he went on to say. "This is not exactly what Iran expects in accordance with the JCPOA, approved under a UN Security Council resolution. Both the plan and the resolution are obligatory and guarantee that Iran will enjoy the freedom to sell oil on the world markets."

"Russia is adamant all other participants in the deal, in the first place, the European counterparts, implement their part of the agreements. There is no other way," Lavrov said.

JCPOA dispute

On May 8, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared he was suspending some of Iran’s obligations under the JCPOA. In part, he said that Tehran would resume uranium enrichment and terminate the conversion of the heavy water reactor at Arak, if the signatories to the deal fail to comply with the conditions of the agreement, including those concerning banking and oil trade, within a 60-day deadline.

The JCPOA was adopted by Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in 2015. On May 8, 2018 the United States pulled out of the agreement, which envisages conversion of the Arak reactor for civilian research purposes and the observance of restrictions on the enrichment of uranium to a degree of no more than 3.67%. In exchange, the UN Security Council lifted its sanctions and the United States and the European Union terminated their unilateral restrictions.