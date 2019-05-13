Top Russian, Chinese diplomats to discuss Xi Jinping’s visit, Venezuela, Iran

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides will discuss arrangements for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, who will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 6-8. "The two ministers will also exchange views on a wide range of pressing international issues, including the situation regarding Venezuela, the Korean Peninsula, the Syrian settlement, the current state of affairs in Afghanistan, efforts aimed at preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the ministry said.

Besides, the top diplomats are expected to discuss prospects for further development of Russian-Chinese cooperation, taking into account the outcome of the top-level talks held on April 26 in Beijing on the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Forum and in light of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries marked this year.

Common approaches

Russia has regularly pointed to the high level of dialogue with China and the proximity of approaches towards most global issues. "Moscow and Beijing are in favor of forming a more fair and sustainable polycentric world based on the principles of solidarity and common interests of the whole of mankind, mutually beneficial cooperation between countries on a solid legal basis," the Russian Foreign Ministry explained.

That concerns in particular the situation in Venezuela, where political tensions soared after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s president. Russia and China were among those countries, which described these actions as an attempted coup and voiced support for legitimate president Nicolas Maduro.

Russia and China also cooperate successfully in such multilateral formats as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties agree that it is essential to increase the effectiveness of joint efforts to counter global and regional challengers, including the fight against terrorism. "Our countries are working to pair the Eurasian economic cooperation and the One Belt One Road project, considering that to be the basis for promoting integration processes in Eurasia and building a Greater Eurasian Partnership as a common development space based on equality, openness and mutual consideration of interests," the ministry stressed.