Around 40,000 people participate in demonstrations timed to DPR’s fifth anniversary

World
May 11, 19:59 UTC+3 DONETSK

DPR leader Denis Pushilin, along with the republic’s ministers and officials have taken part in the celebratory events

DONETSK, May 11. /TASS/. Around 40,000 people have taken part in the demonstrations in Donetsk on Saturday, timed to the fifth anniversary of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

"According to the organizers, around 40,000 people residents and visitors of the republic have taken part in the event," the Donetsk News Agency informed. DPR leader Denis Pushilin, along with the republic’s ministers and officials have taken part in the celebratory events.

Five years ago, residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) held a referendum on self-determination. The turnout in the Donetsk Region had reached 75%, with 89.7% of voters supporting the creation of an independent state. On May 12, 2014, the DPR proclaimed its sovereignty.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Envoy to the Contact Group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said that these referendums took place in response to aggression from the side of the Ukrainian government. "The Donetsk and Lugansk referendums took place in response to an armed coup, the rise of neo-Nazism, the murders of those opposing the Kiev authorities and the launch of a reprisal operation. It was the people’s response to blatant violations of their rights and threats to their lives," he stressed.

