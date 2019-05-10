Putin-Abe meeting in June still finalized - Japan’s foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The venue and timeframe are still being worked out for a meeting of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit in Japan in June for G20 summit in Osaka, Japanese Foreign Ministry Deputy Press Secretary Mitsuko Shino told reporters on Friday after Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s visit to Moscow.

"We are still negotiating details whether the leaders will meet before or after the summit and where the meeting will take place - either in Osaka or in Tokyo," she said.

Osaka will host a G20 summit on June 28-29.