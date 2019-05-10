Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US Secretary of State to visit Moscow, Sochi on May 12-14

World
May 10, 15:39 updated at: May 10, 15:44 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Michael Pompeo will travel to Russia to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin to discuss the full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will visit Moscow and Sochi on May 12-14, the Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"On May 13, he will arrive in Russia to meet with his team at U.S. Embassy Moscow before meeting with UUS business leaders and UUS exchange alumni. Secretary Pompeo will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," the statement reads.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Sochi, Russia on May 14 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin to discuss the full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges," the US Department of State added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Lavrov and Pompeo were expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as the situations in Venezuela, Syria and Ukraine. The parties agreed to meet in Sochi during talks held on the sidelines of the Arctic Council’s session in Finland’s Rovaniemi on May 6.

The Kremlin did not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin would receive Pompeo.

