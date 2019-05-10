Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Germany in close contact with Russia, China in relation to Iran nuclear deal

World
May 10, 14:46 UTC+3 BERLIN

Earlier, Tehran had decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA

BERLIN, May 10. /TASS/. Berlin maintains close contacts with Moscow and Beijing in relation to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Adebahr said at a briefing on Friday.

"We continue to actively exchange views with our Russian and Chinese colleagues. Not only we, but also Russia and China remain in the agreement," she said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran had decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA. "Starting today [March 8], Iran does not keep its enriched uranium and produced heavy water limited. The EU/E3+2 will face Iran's further actions if they can not fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and secure Iran's interests," he wrote on Twitter.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. The first batch of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7 and the second one became effective on November 5.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would seek to maintain the agreement.

