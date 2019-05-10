Kim Jong-un supervised North Korean army's military exercises on May 9

TASS, May 10. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the exercises conducted by the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on May 9, Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA) reported.

"On May 9, Comrade Kim Jong-un led the exercises of KPA defensive units on the foremost western sectors of the front to deliver a fire strike," the agency said.

It is noted that "At his command post the Supreme leader got acquainted with the plan of exercises on launching strikes with various long-range weapons and gave the order to start the exercises." After that, the shells "began to cut the air with a deafening thunder toward the target," the agency reported.

The goal of the exercises is to test the ability of "KPA defensive units on the foremost and western sectors of the front to respond quickly in combination with a fire attack." The agency did not specify which shells were fired during the exercises.

On Thursday, the South Korean military said that North Korea had launched two short-range missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The ranges of the first and second missiles were 420 and 270 kilometers respectively. It was noted that the launch was carried out from the province of Pyonganbuk-do (North Pyongan). Pyeongyang fired new missiles only a few days after it conducted the previous test of short-range missiles.