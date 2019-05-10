Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kim Jong-un supervised North Korean army's military exercises on May 9

World
May 10, 2:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is noted that "At his command post the Supreme leader got acquainted with the plan of exercises on launching strikes with various long-range weapons and gave the order to start the exercises"

Share
1 pages in this article
© KCNA

TASS, May 10. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the exercises conducted by the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on May 9, Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA) reported.

"On May 9, Comrade Kim Jong-un led the exercises of KPA defensive units on the foremost western sectors of the front to deliver a fire strike," the agency said.

It is noted that "At his command post the Supreme leader got acquainted with the plan of exercises on launching strikes with various long-range weapons and gave the order to start the exercises." After that, the shells "began to cut the air with a deafening thunder toward the target," the agency reported.

The goal of the exercises is to test the ability of "KPA defensive units on the foremost and western sectors of the front to respond quickly in combination with a fire attack." The agency did not specify which shells were fired during the exercises.

On Thursday, the South Korean military said that North Korea had launched two short-range missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The ranges of the first and second missiles were 420 and 270 kilometers respectively. It was noted that the launch was carried out from the province of Pyonganbuk-do (North Pyongan). Pyeongyang fired new missiles only a few days after it conducted the previous test of short-range missiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows to continue beefing up Russia's defense potential
2
Kim Jong-un supervised North Korean army's military exercises on May 9
3
Victory Day Parade in pictures
4
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
5
Russia plans to manufacture 12 upgraded Project 22350M frigates - source
6
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
7
Lavrov: US attempts to resettle Kurds in Arab areas might trigger Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT