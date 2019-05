CARACAS, May 9. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent greetings to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the Russians on Victory Day on Thursday.

"I congratulate brotherly President Vladimir Putin and all the Russians who are marking the 74th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Nazism today," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

According to Maduro, this "heroic feat inspires those today who fight against neo-Nazism and imperial neo-colonialism."