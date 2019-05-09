Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Syrian servicemen hold WWII Victory Parade at Hmeymim airbase

World
May 09, 15:12 UTC+3 HMEYMIM

The Immortal Regiment action is being held in six Syrian cities to commemorate WWII heroes

HMEYMIM /Syria/, May 9. /TASS/. About 750 personnel of the Russian military contingent in Syria and the Syrian government troops and around 20 items of military hardware took part in the parade at the Hmeymim airbase to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The foot columns included officers of the contingent’s command and the tactical group, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile regiment, the special-purpose medical group, the consolidated parade unit of female service members and units of the Russian military police and Syrian personnel.

The mechanized column comprised about 20 pieces of modern Russian weapon systems, including Taifun and Tigr armored vehicles, BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers and other military hardware. The static parking area featured Su-35, Su-34, Su-24, Su-25 and A-50 aircraft, Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters.

The Immortal Regiment action is being held in six Syrian cities to commemorate WWII heroes.

