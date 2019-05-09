Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iran nuclear deal to be discussed at Council of Europe’s ministerial meeting

World
May 09, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The situation around the Iran nuclear deal will be discussed at a meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Helsinki on May 16-17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Thursday.

"A number of meetings will be held on the sidelines of the Council of Europe’s session pursuant to certain accords that have been reached," the senior diplomat said.

"Of course, it [the nuclear deal issue] will be discussed during such meetings," the Russian deputy foreign minister said, responding to the corresponding question.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would unilaterally quit the landmark accord inked in 2015 aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program. Anti-Iranian sanctions, including a ban on purchasing oil, were reinstated in November.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would suspend compliance with its obligations under two JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) clauses for 60 days. Iran will resume work to enrich uranium and upgrade the Arak reactor, if the parties to the deal fail to honor their commitments.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

