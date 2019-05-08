Polish officials to examine fragments of Kaczynski’s plane in late May

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Polish investigators will examine the fragments of former Polish President Lech Kaczynski’s plane which crashed on a landing attempt at Smolensk North Airport in Russia in 2010, the Russian Investigative Committee informed.

"In late March of this year, the Russian Investigative Committee has approved a request from the competent bodies of the Republic of Poland to examine the fragments of the Polish presidential plane Tu-154M. According to the agreement reached, in late May, employees of the Russian Investigative Committee will give the Polish officials access to the units, sub-sites, and construction elements of the Tu-154M kept in Smolensk at Smolensk North Airport," the committee’s website informs.

Russian investigators will carefully examine the plane’s wreckage in the presence of Polish officials. On the outcomes of the examination, all results will be delivered to the Polish side in accordance with the procedure established by international agreements and the Russian law.

"Another examination of the Tu-154M wreckage is a wish of the Polish side, which the Russian Federation is adhering to within the framework of international cooperation," the Russian Investigative Committee stated.

The Tupolev-154M presidential plane of the Polish Air Force crashed in the morning of April 10, 2010 while trying to land at the Smolensk North Airport, killing eight crew and 88 passengers, including President Lech Kaczynski. Criminal investigations are continuing in Poland and Russia.

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) experts concluded that the crash happened as a result of the actions of crew, who had made the wrong decision to land under difficult weather conditions and under psychological pressure. The Polish governmental commission also named the crew’s mistakes among the causes of the crash, as well as the fact that the pilot ignored the TAWS (Terrain awareness and warning system) signals to prevent unintentional impact with the ground.

The Law and Justice Polish political party chaired by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, twin brother of the deceased Lech Kaczynski, disputed these conclusions initiated a revision of the experts’ work in 2015 by forming an updated sub-commission for investigating plane catastrophes.