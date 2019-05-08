Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia is expelling two Swedish diplomats

World
May 08, 18:11 UTC+3

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the expulsion of the diplomats was a retaliatory measure

Share
1 pages in this article

STOCKHOLM, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is expelling two Swedish diplomats, Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman Rasmus Eljanskog said on Wednesday.

"Two Swedish diplomats have been asked to leave Russia," he said. "Sweden earlier announced that a Russian diplomat had been denied visa prolongation. We turned down Russia’s request for a diplomatic visa. Russia retaliated by asking two Swedish diplomats to leave Russia. We regret the Russian Foreign Ministry’s decision."

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has refrained from further comment on this score.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow on Wednesday the expulsion of two Swedish diplomats was a retaliatory measure.

In February, a Swedish subject was detained in a restaurant in the center of Stockholm on the suspicion of spying for Russia. He was having lunch in the company of a Russian diplomat who would soon leave the country. After that Russia applied for visas for other diplomats. The request was rejected.

The 45-year-old Swede, who was released from custody on March 29, is suspected of "illegal intelligence activity against Sweden" in 2017. Sweden’s security police SAPO claims that the man had been recruited by a Russian intelligence agent who worked under diplomatic cover. If found guilty, he may have to spend six months to four years in jail.

The suspect denies his guilt. He is a high-tech specialist and has access to information that may be of interest to a foreign intelligence, SAPO believes. According to the local mass media the suspect is a Sweden-born Swedish subject. He has his own research company.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists fire 12 rockets against Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria
2
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
3
Netherlands tries to conceal evidence concerning MH17 disaster — Russian diplomat
4
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
5
Russia ready to consider US proposals on new nuclear disarmament treaty
6
Kremlin comments on Kiev's move not to recognize Russian passports for Donbass residents
7
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT