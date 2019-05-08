Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes EU will keep its promises to Iran on nuclear deal, says Lavrov

World
May 08, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister recalled that the deal had been signed four years ago and endorsed by the UNSCl in mid- 2015, but last year, Washington announced its withdrawal from the accord

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. European partners should fulfill their obligations towards Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow and Tehran have reaffirmed their commitment to the JCPOA and the relevant UN Security Council resolution and agreed to work with all parties to the deal, except for the United States, which had withdrawn from that accord, to make sure that the remaining parties strictly comply with their obligations. He added that they pledged to do so "during two meetings of the foreign ministers of the European trio, Russia and China."

"Those meeting were held last July and September," Lavrov explained. "Let me stress once again that specific obligations were assumed there. Russia is committed to honoring them in full. We expect our counterparts, primarily Europeans, who expressed their willingness to find a solution to the problem created by the Americans, to keep their promises as well."

The minister recalled that the nuclear deal had been signed four years ago and endorsed by the UN Security Council in the summer of 2015. A year ago, Washington announced its withdrawal from the accord. That move was "a flagrant violation of both the JCPOA and the UN Security Council’s resolution, which is binding not only for all UN Security Council members, but also for all UN member-states."

"Of course, the situation that has arisen through the United States’ fault causes difficulties in terms of fulfilling the obligations to Iran assumed by the parties to the deal and the overall situation regarding the nuclear non-proliferation regime," Lavrov stressed.

"We were informed about the steps announced by the Iranian leadership yesterday," he added. "Those steps were based on the provisions of the JCPOA as endorsed by the UN Security Council.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists fire 12 rockets against Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria
2
Lavrov: US attempts to resettle Kurds in Arab areas might trigger Syria’s breakup
3
Press review: Will Putin meet Pompeo and China stands its ground in Trump’s trade war
4
Kremlin comments on Kiev's move not to recognize Russian passports for Donbass residents
5
Court sentences football players Kokorin and Mamayev to real prison terms
6
Russian non-energy export expected to reach $160 bln in 2019
7
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT