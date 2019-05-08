Tehran remains committed to nuclear deal, says Iran's top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Iran remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Iran and Russia are two countries that are committed to the JCPOA and showed it in practice. The other countries only make statements without taking any practical measures to implement this deal," he said. "We will not implement some items of the agreement, but if the other participants to the deal guarantee us the protection of our interests in compliance with their obligations, we will continue to fulfil the JCPOA."

Zarif highlighted that Iran regards the deal as a victory of diplomacy on the international scene and it is a national solution, not a solely political move. "Today our decision is national as well. It was made to implement the agreement, and we hope that the other participants will do the same, observing their obligations," he stressed.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran will not fulfill its commitments under two items of the JCPOA for 60 days. Tehran will renew its work on uranium enrichment and the upgrading of the reactor in Arak if the participants to the JCPOA fail to fulfil their obligations.