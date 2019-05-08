Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov says he urged US to abandon threats in global affairs at meeting with Pompeo

World
May 08, 16:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he called on Washington to renounce threats in international affairs during his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland.

The talks between Lavrov and Pompeo were held on the sidelines of the Arctic Council in Rovaniemi, Finland, on May 6.

"I urged [Pompeo] to use the tools of diplomacy rather than emotions in all areas of concern relying on the norms of international law and the provisions of the UN Charter," Russia’s top diplomat told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday. "We will continue to seek dialogue aimed at looking for a compromise and the balance of interests.".

Sergey Lavrov
