Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian cabinet decides not to recognize Russian passports of Donbass residents

World
May 08, 13:58 UTC+3 KIEV

The Ukrainian government has also instructed the Foreign Ministry to encourage the country’s "foreign partners" to make similar decisions

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KIEV, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s government has decided not to recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainians living in Donbass, Ukrainian Minister for the Affairs of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadim Chernysh told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Read also
Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman

Kiev asks other states to refrain from recognizing Russian passports to Donbass residents

"The Ukrainian cabinet’s decree, which lists the so-called issuance centers authorized by Russia to issue passports starting on certain dates. All documents issued by these centers will be recognized as invalid," he said, adding that the government had also instructed the Foreign Ministry to encourage the country’s "foreign partners" to make similar decisions.

"We believe that these restrictions only mean the first step. A number of government experts are working on further amendments to Ukraine’s citizenship law but we will announce them later," Chernysh said.

The minister pointed out that Kiev also had a list of individuals involved in the "illegal issuance" of Russian passports to Ukrainians, adding they were subject to personal sanctions. When asked how Ukraine would figure out whether a passport had been issued "illegally" or not, Chernysh said it would depend on the issuing agency. "It is very easy to figure it out because all passports have information on when and where they were issued, including the issuing agency’s code. Two places have been determined - the Pokrovskoye settlement and the city of Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region," he said.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
2
Iran’s move on JCPOA triggered by Washington’s rash policy, says Kremlin
3
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
4
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems
5
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
6
Press review: Will Putin meet Pompeo and China stands its ground in Trump’s trade war
7
Kremlin: Decision on SSJ 100 operations suspension can only be taken by aviation bodies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT