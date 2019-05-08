Only Russia and China remain compliant with nuclear deal, Iranian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and China maintain good relations with Iran in the wake of the United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, while other participants have failed to comply with their obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said ahead of a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"Our friends, Russia and China, have been maintaining very good relations with us in the year since the US pulled out of the JCPOA, though perhaps the level of relations is not as high as we expected," he said. "Other JCPOA participants chose not to fulfill any of their obligations," Zarif added.