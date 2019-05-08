Putin congratulates people of post-Soviet bloc states, Georgia and Ukraine on Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to the leaders of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, as well as the people of Georgia and Ukraine on Victory Day, the Kremlin press service informs.

"Putin has sent congratulatory messages to the leaders and the people of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the people of Georgia and Ukraine on the 74th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the message states.

"On this great holiday, we remember with gratitude the unprecedented heroism of our compatriots, who defended the freedom of their homeland and saved the world from Nazi aggression," Putin said.

"We honor the heroes, who fought bravely against the invaders on the field of battle and worked selflessly on the home front. Our common and sacred duty is to treasure the memory of their heroic deeds and immeasurable sacrifice, to surround the veterans with care and attention," the Russian leader noted.

Putin expressed his gratitude to all veterans of the Great Patriotic War and wish them good health, many years of life, peace and prosperity.