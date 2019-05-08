Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sri Lanka’s authorities arrest seven terrorists — paper

World
May 08, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 21, the heaviest in the country’s history series of terror attacks occurred in Sri Lanka

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Sri Lanka’s police arrested seven members of the terrorist organization National Thawheed Jama'ath who were preparing to become suicide attackers, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Curfew lifted in eastern Sri Lanka

According to the law enforcement authorities, the arrested were closely linked with the organizer of a series of explosions in Sri Lanka. "It is revealed that the suspects had been trained very discreetly in Hambantota over a long period on the use of arms. Mohamed Nasar Mohamed Asath who blew up inside the Zion Church in Batticaloa is said to have provided the training instructions," the newspaper reported.

The police are currently interrogating them on their involvement in the terror attacks.

On April 21, the heaviest in the country’s history series of terror attacks occurred in Sri Lanka, in which about 250 people were killed. Eight explosions shook the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, in particular in Catholic churches during Easter services and in hotels. Authorities believe the local group National Thawheed Jama'ath, which may have links to foreign Islamist organizations, to be behind the terror attacks. The authorities have detained more than 100 people supposedly involved in the attacks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Only Russia and China remain compliant with nuclear deal, Iranian top diplomat says
2
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
3
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
4
Iran’s move on JCPOA triggered by Washington’s rash policy, says Kremlin
5
Russia's top diplomat comments on Iran’s nuclear deal
6
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems
7
Moscow carefully studying Tehran’s message on nuke deal, says Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT