Chinese top diplomat to make official visit to Russia

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make a visit to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister and State Council member Wang Yi will make an official visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," he said.

According to Geng Shuang, the Chinese top diplomat is expected to hold talks with Russian officials during the visit. "The parties will exchange views on events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations, as well as on major global and regional issues," he added.

In addition, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the parties would also "discuss the implementation of agreements reached at the April meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders.".