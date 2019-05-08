Nearly 340 people detained in Venezuela during protests — NGO

CARACAS, May 7. /TASS/. Venezuela's law enforcers have detained over 330 people in protests that started on April 30, head of the non-governmental organization Penal Forum (Foro Penal) Alfredo Romero said on Tuesday.

"Since April 30, 338 people were detained during protests for political reasons," Union Radio quoted Romero as saying.

Romero noted that there are currently 857 political prisoners in Venezuela.

On Tuesday, April 30, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido published a video address on his Twitter account, calling on the military to take to the streets "to end usurpation" in the country. Anti-government protests in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities ensued. Five people died and 10 others were injured in clashes with security services.