UN Secretary General offers condolences to Putin over Aeroflot plane crash

World
May 07, 20:57 UTC+3 UN

The SSJ-100 plane crash at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport took the lives of 41 people

UN, May 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the SSJ-100 plane crash that took place on May 5, taking the lives of 41 people, UN Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed on Tuesday.

Read also

Black box analysis from Sheremetyevo crash landing to take up to one week

"Secretary General has written a letter to President Putin of the Russian Federation to express his deepest condolences over the loss of lives at the Moscow airport over the weekend. In the letter, Secretary General sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and families of the Russian Federation. He also wishes those injured a speedy recovery," Dujarric informed.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after its takeoff on May 5. A total of 41 people, including two children, died in the plane fire.

