Contacts between Russia, US to raise chances for improvement in relations, expert says

World
May 07, 16:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Increasing contacts between Russian and US officials make it clear that a group of the American elite is willing to find an interim compromise, Andrei Bystritsky, the Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russia and the United States don’t have similar interests in all areas but still, there is a chance for improvement in relations. The chance has not just emerged, it has become clearer though I wouldn’t overestimate the situation. There is still a long way to go to reach a breakthrough, the process is slow," he said. "We can see that a group of the American elite led by the president shows willingness to find kind of an interim compromise," the expert added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Russia’s alleged interference in US elections not raised at Pompeo-Lavrov talks — source

According to Bystrytsky, things concerning interaction between Moscow and Washington may become clear in one and half to two years. "A presidential election will take place. [US President Donald] Trump will particularly need to demonstrate foreign policy successes, while it is impossible to achieve success in many areas without Russia. For instance, the Americans cannot use military force to resolve the Venezuela issue because of Russia and the position of Latin American countries," the expert explained.

As "a new world order is emerging," Trump realizes that cooperation between the United States and Russia is important, he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held talks in the Finnish city of Rovaniemi on May 6. According to Lavrov, the parties managed to take a step forward based on the May 3 telephone conversation between the two countries presidents. Lavrov and Pompeo agreed to meet again in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on May 14.

ADVERTISEMENT