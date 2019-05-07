Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Verkhovna Rada MP says she fears for her life and blames authorities for spying on her

May 07, 15:58 UTC+3 KIEV

The prosecutors will ask to arrest Savchenk for two months at the next session, prosecutor said

Nadezhda Savchenko

KIEV, May 7. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada member Nadezhda Savchenko stated that she fears for her life.

"The authorities are spying on me and my party members <...>. Each time I check my car to see whether a bomb was planted there," she said on Tuesday after a court session on her case, TASS reported.

Brovarsky City District Court of the Kiev Region rescheduled the hearing for Savchenko’s case on May 31 due to the absence of two lawyers. Head of the Officer Corps Vladimir Ruban is charged under this case together with Savchenko. The prosecutors will ask to arrest Savchenko and Ruban for two months at the next session, a prosecutor said.

The prosecutors blame them for plotting a terror attack in the parliament’s session room and the government quarters. The Ukrainian Security Service officers detained Ruban on March 8, 2018, when he was crossing the line of contact in Donbass. On March 22, 2018, Verkhovna Rada stripped Savchenko of her parliamentary immunity and issued an arrest warrant for her, after which she was taken into custody.

Brovarsky City District Court of the Kiev Region released Savchenko and Ruban, as their arrest term had expired, overnight into April 16.

